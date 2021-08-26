17.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 26 августа, 2021
Рязанская тхэквондистка стала чемпионкой Европы среди кадетов

Рязанка Дарья Кривова победила на чемпионате Европы по тэквондо среди кадетов. Об этом сообщила мэр Рязани Елена Сорокина.

— Вчера поздно вечером Сергей Сергеевич Косьяненко, директор Рязанской областной федерации тхэквондо, с радостью сообщил мне, что рязанская спортсменка Дарья Кривова стала чемпионкой Европы по тхэквондо среди кадетов, — написала Сорокина. — Наши спортсмены не раз участвовали в этих престижных соревнованиях и показывали достойный результат, но впервые в истории наша юная 14-летняя рязаночка взяла золото!

В полуфинале Дарья была сильнее соперницы из Хорватии, в финале одолела спортсменку из Турции.

— Мы гордимся нашими выдающимися тхэквондистами — Андреем Канаевым, Ильей Юшкиным… Теперь этот список пополнился еще одной фамилией, — написала Сорокина.

