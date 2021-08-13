23.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 13 августа, 2021
Рязанка заметила хищную птицу в Приокском

Елена Лобанова
В пятницу, 13 августа, Рязанка заметила в Приокском хищную птицу. Соответствующее видео появилось в социальных сетях.

По словам женщины, она парковалась, когда увидела птицу.

— Я не уверена, что это за птица, но очень похоже на ястреба. Он невероятно красивый и мощный, — поделилась женщина.

В комментариях предположили, что это ястреб-тетеревятник.

