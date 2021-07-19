31.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 19 июля, 2021
Рязанка пожаловалась на «помойку» у Радиоуниверситета

Жительница Рязани на странице губернатора Николая Любимова пожаловалась на мусор за остановкой рядом с Радиоуниверситетом.

— А может город уберем? Остановка Радиоуниверситет. Что за помойка? — написала пользовательница ВК.

Администрация Рязани направила обращение в работу.

