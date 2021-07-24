21.1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 24 июля, 2021
Рязанка пожаловалась на мусор на вокзале «Рязань-2»

Елена Лобанова
Рязанка пожаловалась на мусор на вокзале "Рязань-2"
Фото из социальных сетей
Рязанка пожаловалась на замусоренность вокзала «Рязань-2». Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях.

Женщина вопрошает, какое впечатление будет у гостей города.

— Пребываю в шоке. Давно не была на железнодорожном вокзале «Рязань-2». У меня просто нет слов. Грязь — это мягко сказано, — написала местная жительница.

