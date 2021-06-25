30.4 C
Рязань
Пятница, 25 июня, 2021
Рязанка пожаловалась на антисанитарию в магазине «Дикси»

7info
Рязанка пожаловалась на антисанитарию в магазине «Дикси»
Жительница Рязани пожаловалась на состояние магазина «Дикси» на улице Чкалова. Пост разместил паблик Рязань.

— Зашла сегодня в Дикси на ул. Чкалова, 9 и ужаснулась, — написала рязанка. — Полы покрыты слоем грязи, в овощном отделе фрукты, овощи валяются и гниют, товары разбросаны в хаотичном порядке, ценники перепутаны, местами их вообще нет. И это продуктовый магазин?! Царит полная антисанитария.

Женщина поинтересовалась, куда смотрят проверяющие органы.

