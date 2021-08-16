28.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 16 августа, 2021
Рязанец сфотографировал нашествие богомолов

Рязанец сфотографировал нашествие богомолов
В Рязанской области сфотографировали нашествие богомолов. Фото опубликовала группа ВКонтакте Типичная Рязань.

— Нашествие богомолов! Коричневые — ручные. Зелёные в руки не даются, — написал автор поста.

Фото: Andrey Mistik

