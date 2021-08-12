25.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 12 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Рязанец пожаловался на поселившихся в заброшенном доме цыган

Елена Лобанова
Рязанец пожаловался на поселившихся в заброшенном доме цыган
Фото из социальных сетей
- Advertisement -

Рязанец пожаловалась на цыган, которые поселились в заброшенном доме. Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях

По словам мужчины, здание уже несколько лет пустует. Однако не так давно там поселились цыгане 

— Сейчас их там человек 20, а может и больше. Дети орут и воруют в ближайших магазинах. Подскажите, что делать с этим? — вопрошает рязанец.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]