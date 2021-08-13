17.4 C
Рязань
Пятница, 13 августа, 2021
Рязанцы вновь пожаловались на неприятный запах

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцы вновь пожаловались на неприятный запах
В пятницу, 13 августа, рязанцы вновь пожаловались на неприятный запах. Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях.

По словам горожан, город накрыл смог рано утром.

— Какой ужас накрыл сейчас Рязань! Невозможно дышать. Смог. Ужасная вонь, — написала женщина.

