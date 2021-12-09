-4.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 9 декабря, 2021
Рязанка рассказала об эпилептическом припадке сына после избиения в школе

Александр Ильин

Жительница Рязани написала в социальных сетях пост, в котором рассказала, как её сын, ученик 2-го класса, упал в эпилептическом приступе после избиения в школе №69.

По словам девушки, инцидент случился 29 ноября. Мальчику оказали первую помощь и доставили в медицинское учреждение.

«Я пришла в школу, где хотела посмотреть камеры, на которых должен был быть виден этот момент [приступ эпилепсии], но там оказалась слепая зона, хотя это основная рекреация 1 этажа. Адекватного ответа, что же было в тот день, я не получила, никто ничего не видел, никто ничего не знает», — пишет она. 

В больнице выяснилось, что ребёнок здоров. Позже одноклассницы рассказали, что в тот день школьника «били по голове, спине, что он уже падал». 

«Мой сын теперь на жёстких ограничениях, при повторном приступе, который может начаться от удара, сильного стресса, ему будет поставлен диагноз эпилепсия, и он будет считаться инвалидом», — пишет рязанка.

Мама пострадавшего написала заявление в ПДН.

