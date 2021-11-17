-0.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 17 ноября, 2021
Рязанка рассказала, как скорая помогла её 4-летней дочери

7info
вакцинация

Жительница пригорода Рязани рассказала, как бригада скорой помощи помогла её 4-летней дочери. Рассказ опубликовала пресс-служба Минздрава Рязанской области.

«У нашей девочки поднялась температура. Она весь день держалась около 38, а потом резко подскочила до 40, и мы позвонили в скорую», — рассказывает Людмила.

По словам молодой женщины, семья живет в пригороде Рязани, а потому родители понимали, что рассчитывать на молниеносный приезд не следует.

«Во-первых, мы знаем о высокой нагрузке на медиков в период пандемии. Во-вторых — выходной день, много желающих выехать на природу, и на дороге в сторону нашего поселка было несколько серьезных заторов. Тем не менее, бригада прибыла гораздо быстрее наших ожиданий», — отмечает Людмила.

На вызов приехали врач Мария Тереховская и фельдшер Дмитрий Иванов. За рулем был Василий Бындю.

«Врач и фельдшер вели себя очень профессионально, было видно, что они умеют грамотно общаться и с детьми, и с их родителями. Моя дочь очень боялась приезда врачей, но доктор разговаривала с ней ласково, шутила и подбадривала. Когда лекарство подействовало, дочка стала болтать и смеяться с медработниками как со старыми добрыми друзьями. Сотрудники скорой помощи посоветовали нам, как правильно измерять температуру, дали рекомендации по приему жаропонижающих препаратов, объяснили, при каких признаках стоит волноваться и в какой ситуации детей госпитализируют. Медработники проявили столько знаний, доброты, участия! Вся наша семья благодарна за такой профессиональный подход к делу. А пациентам хочу сказать — доверяйте скорой. Там работают замечательные специалисты, они знают свою работу», — говорит Людмила.

