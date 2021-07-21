24.2 C
Рязань
Среда, 21 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниСпортТоп новость

РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»

7info
РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
- Advertisement -

В среду, 21 июля, в Рязани стартовал фестиваль воздухоплавания «Небо России-2021».

В первый утренний полёт вместе с пилотом Владимиром Ермаковым отправился корреспондент РИА «7 новостей». Предлагаем вашему вниманию фоторепортаж.

  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»
  • РИА «7 новостей» публикует фоторепортаж с первого полёта фестиваля «Небо России-2021»

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,525ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]