РГРТУ не планирует вводить QR-коды для допуска на занятия

Александр Ильин

Рязанский радиоуниверситет не планирует в ближайшее время вводить систему QR-кодов для допуска студентов-очников на занятия. Об этом сообщает в группе ВУЗа во ВКонтакте.

Вместе с тем некоторым учащимся QR-код всё-таки может потребоваться.

“Допуск на занятия по QR-коду ПЛАНИРУЕТСЯ только для студентов, обучающихся по дополнительным образовательным программам подготовки лейтенантов и солдат запаса, а также кадровых офицеров в военном-учебном центре университета непосредственно при посещении ВУЦ”, — говорится в сообщении университета. 

