Четверг, 30 сентября, 2021
Прощание с Борисом Аржановым пройдёт 1 октября

Прощание с народным артистом России Борисом Яковлевичем Аржановым состоится 1 октября в 11:00 в фойе театра драмы. Об этом сообщается на странице театра ВКонтакте.

Аржанов скончался 29 сентября на 80-м году жизни.

