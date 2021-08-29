26.7 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 29 августа, 2021
Пропавший в Рязанской области мужчина найден живым

Пропавший в Шиловском районе Рязанской области 52-летний Александр Меликов найден живым. Об этом сообщили волонтёры ПСО «ЛизаАлерт».

Меликов ушёл в лес из села Боровое 28 августа. Сегодня его нашли. Подробности поисковики не сообщили.

