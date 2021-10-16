8.7 C
Рязань
Суббота, 16 октября, 2021
Пропавший в Рязани 47-летний мужчина найден живым

Пропавший в Рязани 47-летний Утегенов Зайнулла Канаткалиевич, найден живым. Об этом сообщила группа СО «Лиза Алерт Рязань».

Напомним, поиски мужчины велись с 13 октября. Что произошло с этим человеком, волонтёры, как обычно, не сообщили.

