Вторник, 14 сентября, 2021
Прокуратура отменила уголовное дело в отношении рязанского чиновника

7info
Прокуратура Рязанской области сообщила об отмене постановления о возбуждении уголовного дела в отношении муниципального служащего. Информация об этом появилась на сайте ведомства.

— Прокуратурой по результатам изучения в порядке надзора за уголовно-процессуальной деятельностью службы судебных приставов постановления о возбуждении уголовного дела по признакам преступления, предусмотренного ч. 2 ст. 315 УК РФ (злостное неисполнение муниципальным служащим вступившего в законную силу решения суда), и материала проверки, послужившего основанием для его возбуждения, принято решение об отмене данного постановления.

Причиной отмены явились допущенные дознавателем нарушения уголовно-процессуального законодательства при принятии решения о возбуждении уголовного дела, — говорится в пресс-релизе.

Имя чиновника, а также место его работы не указывается. Ранее была информация о возбуждении уголовного дела в отношении главы администрации Скопина Олега Асеева. Его подозревали в неисполнении решения суда о ремонте дороги.

