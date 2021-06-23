22.9 C
Рязань
Среда, 23 июня, 2021
Пробка образовалась на выезде из Рязани

Пробка образовалась на выезде из Рязани
Вечером в среду, 23 июня, на выезде из Рязани в сторону Солотчи образовалась большая пробка. Информация появилась ВКонтакте.

— На участке от Шумаши до поворота на Поляны образовалась огромная пробка, — говорится в сообщении.

Причиной затора стала авария у поворота на РК «Окская жемчужина».

