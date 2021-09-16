11.2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 16 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости мира
Новости мираПроисшествия

Приговорённый к 23 годам преступник сбежал из колонии

7info
Приговорённый к 23 годам преступник сбежал из колонии

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В Тюмени из колонии-поселения сбежал опасный преступник. Об этом сообщает РИА Новости.

Мужчина, получивший 23 года за убийство с особой жестокостью, сбежал из колонии-поселения. Сидеть ему оставалось около двух лет.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,637ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]