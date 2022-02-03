-14.4 C
Рязань
Четверг, 3 февраля, 2022

Председатель Рязгордумы Юлия Рокотянская заболела коронавирусом

Председатель Рязгордумы Юлия Рокотянская заболела коронавирусом

Александр Ильин
Председатель Рязанской городской Думы Юлия Рокотянская заразилась COVID-19, сообщила политик в социальных сетях. 

«Ковид, конечно, штука сильно выбивающая из сил, но несмотря на этот факт, ко мне поступают обращения граждан, которые стараемся оперативно решать, а слова благодарности рязанцев помогают лучше,чем лекарства», — написала Рокотянская. 

Напомним, Юлия Рокотянская отсутствовала на заседании 27 января.

