Происшествия

Появилась информация о пострадавших в ДТП на улице Семашко

Анастасия Мериакри

В серьезном ДТП на улице Семашко в Рязани пострадали два человека. Об этом сообщает портал YA62 со ссылкой на экстренные службы города.

Мужчина 28 лет госпитализирован в ОКБ. У него диагностировали сотрясение мозга, закрытую черепно-мозговую травму и ушиб правого плеча.

Женщина 75 лет от госпитализации отказалась. Сотрудники скорой помощи диагностировали у нее закрытую черепно-мозговую травму.

Напомним, авария произошла на перекрестке улиц Семашко и 3-й проезд Гагарина. Столкнулись автомобили «Мерседес» и «Ока».

