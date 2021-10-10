11.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 10 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Под Рязанью загорелся частный дом

7info7
Под Рязанью загорелся частный дом

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В деревне Высокое загорелся частный дом. Информация об этом появилась в группе ДТП и ЧП Рязань.

Огонь охватил здание полностью.

Подробности произошедшего устанавливаются.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,708ЧитателиЧитать
1,521ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]