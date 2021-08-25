15.1 C
Рязань
Среда, 25 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости мира
Новости мираОбщество

Педиатр рассказал о главных ошибках родителей во время приучения ребенка к детсаду

Елена Лобанова
Педиатр рассказал о главных ошибках родителей во время приучения ребенка к детсаду

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Главный педиатр столичного депздрава Исмаил Османов рассказал об основных ошибках родителей дошкольников, посещающих детсад. Слова специалиста приводит РИА «Новости»

Чаще всего родители не создают заранее интерес у ребенка, не регулируют режим дня своего чада. 

— Если вы приводите ребёнка каждый раз в разное время или в то время, когда начинаются занятия, это может не только помешать воспитателю и всей группе, но и не позволит вашему малышу быстро влиться в игру или образовательный процесс, — заявил Османов.

Специалист подчеркнул, что иногда ребенок не приучен к простой пище или одет в неудобную одежду, промокаемую обувь. 

— Среди ошибок я бы также выделил отсутствие постепенности, попытка слишком быстро начать оставлять ребёнка в саду на полный день. Или, наоборот, затягивание процесса более длительного пребывания в саду, — добавил Исмаил Османов.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]