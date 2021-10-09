11.3 C
Суббота, 9 октября, 2021
Огромная пробка образовалась на Солотчинском шоссе

В субботу, 9 сентября, на Солотчинском шоссе в Рязани образовалась большая пробка.

Согласно сервису Яндекс.Пробки, причина затора — ДТП. Затруднено движение также на улицах Есенина, Кальной, Окском проезде.

Подробности случившегося выясняются.

