Рязань
Среда, 26 января, 2022

Наезд автомобиля на ребёнка в Дашково-Песочне попал на видео

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE

Днём 26 января в Рязани на перекрёстке улиц Тимакова и Зубковой автомобиль сбил ребёнка. Видео ДТП публикует Telegram-канал RZN LIFE. 

По словам очевидца, к пострадавшему приехала скорая. 

«Ребенок сел в скорую своими ногами, слава богу всё обошлось», — написал он.

