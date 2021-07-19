22.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 19 июля, 2021
На улице в Рязани провалился асфальт

7info
На улице в Рязани провалился асфальт
У дома №37/2 на улице Октябрьской Рязани провалился асфальт. Информация появилась в группе RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

Автор поста пишет, что яма на дороге появилась три недели назад.

—Уже три недели никому нет дела, что асфальт провалился, — отмечает пользователь ВК.

