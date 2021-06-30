18.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 30 июня, 2021
На улице Стройкова в Рязани зарезали человека

7info
Вечером 30 июня у дома № 11 на улице Стройкова в Рязани зарезали мужчину. Об этом РИА «7 новостей» сообщил очевидец.

По его словам, погибшему 26 лет. На месте происшествия работают правоохранители.

Подробности уточняются.

