9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 21 сентября, 2021
На улице Дзержинского столкнулись Рено и Лада

На улице Дзержинского столкнулись Рено и Лада

На улице Дзержинского в Рязани произошло ДТП. О нëм 7info сообщили очевидцы.

Авария произошла примерно в 18.00 на перекрёстке улиц Дзержинского и Ленинского комсомола.

Подробности случившегося уточняются.

