-6.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 20 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости мира

На улице Саратова обнаружен труп 16-летней девочки-подростка

7info

Днём 20 января в Заводском районе Саратова найден труп 16-летней девочки-подростка, сообщает «ЧП Саратов».

Тело обнаружили у дома № 87 Б по улице Огородной. Приехавшие медики констатировали смерть.

Обстоятельства случившегося устанавливаются.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,883ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img