26.5 C
Рязань
Среда, 14 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

На стоянке в центре Рязани припарковали детский автомобиль

7info
На стоянке в центре Рязани припарковали детский автомобиль
- Advertisement -

На стоянке рядом с отелем «Кремлёвский» в центре Рязани припарковали детский автомобиль. Фото опубликовала группа Типичная Рязань.

«Кабриолет» небольшого размера оставили рядом с автомобилями.

Фото: Оксана Фионова

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]