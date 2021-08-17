19.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 17 августа, 2021
Мужчину с ножом и окровавленной тряпкой заметили на улице в Рязани

7info
Изображение Tumisu с сайта Pixabay
В понедельник, 16 августа, на улице Циолковского в Рязани заметили мужчину с ножом в руке. Информацией поделился ВКонтакте пользователь, пожелавший остаться анонимным.

— От РКЭ до ул. Новой мужчина преклонного возраста в непонятном состоянии переходил туда-сюда дорогу «задним ходом». На сигналы машин совершенно не реагировал, — описал увиденное пользователь ВК.

Автор поста отмечает, что видел у пожилого человека в руке нож, в другой — окровавленную тряпку.

— Взгляд был просто дикий. Был одет в длинный плащ и сапоги, — продолжает описание очевидец.

Официальных комментариев об этом нет.

