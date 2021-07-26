23.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 26 июля, 2021
Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк призвал вместо аборта отдать ребенка церкви

Елена Лобанова
Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловской Марк в эфире епархиального радио «Логосъ» призвал женщин не делать аборт. По его словам, лучше отдать ребенка церкви. 

— Женщины, которые хотят сделать аборт, не понимают тяжести своего поступка. Это страшный грех. Это убийство человека. Не убивайте своих детей. Если вам ребенок не нужен, то отдайте его церкви, — сказал владыка. 

Митрополит Марк также подчеркнул, что лучше отказаться и от детдома, ведь там ребенок «будет сиротой». 

— Отдать церкви лучше, чем отдать в какой-то безымянный приют, — заключил владыка.

