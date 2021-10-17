12 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 17 октября, 2021
Митрополит Марк высказался о проблеме загрязнения воздуха в Рязани

Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк признался, что у него болит душа за состояние воздуха в городе. Об этом он заявил, отвечая на вопрос слушателя программы на радио «Логос Рязань».

— Когда слышишь смрадную вонь в каком-нибудь районе города, сразу думаешь: а куда смотрят наши власти? — сказал митрополит.

Марк призвал не прятать голову в песок, а решать проблемы, говорить о них.

— Сейчас говорят, что нужно вакцинироваться, беречь себя. Но ведь воздух — та же самая проблема, другая сторона вопроса, — отметил священник. — Это забота о народе. Неслучайно там, где воздух грязный, люди чаще болеют. Я очень болезненно воспринимают эти вещи!

