Митрополит Марк облетел Рязань на вертолёте с Казанской иконой Божией Матери

Александр Ильин
Фото: Михайловское первое благочиние Рязанской епархии

Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк облетел на вертолёте вокруг Рязани с Казанской иконой Божией Матери и мощами святителя Василия Рязанского. Об этом сообщает Михайловское первое благочиние Рязанской епархии.

