Рязань
Понедельник, 18 октября, 2021
Мэр Рязани проверила ход ремонта дороги к БСМП

Глава администрации Рязани Елена Сорокина проверила, как ремонтируют дорогу к БСМП. Об этом мэр написала ВКонтакте.

Сегодня приехала на ул. Гоголя. Здесь продолжается ремонт участка автодороги общей протяженностью 550 метров — от БСМП до пересечения с ул. Черновицкой. Проектом предусмотрено комплексное благоустройство этой территории: ремонт дороги и тротуаров, организация парковки и остановки в районе больницы, обустройство разворотной площадки для городского транспорта.

В настоящее время на участке полностью заменили покрытие проезжей части. После завершения ремонтных работ нанесут разметку и установят знаки.

Сейчас первое, что бросается в глаза — строительный мусор и грязь. Дорогу нужно срочно привести в порядок, а управлению благоустройства — усилить контроль за исполнителем и впредь не допускать такого небрежного отношения к месту проведения работ.

Совместно с подрядчиком и руководителями БСМП и технологического колледжа прошлись по этой территории. Обратили внимание, что тротуар по ул. Гоголя в районе дома 52 находится на значительном возвышении, и пешеходам придется преодолевать большой уклон. Это необходимо исправить — поручила специалистам продумать, как сделать этот участок комфортнее для людей.

Кроме того, здесь сильно разрослись деревья. Они мешают движению и пешеходов, и автотранспорта, затрудняют проведение ремонта дороги. Сотрудники управления благоустройства совместно с экологами посмотрят этот участок, при необходимо произведут удаление аварийных деревьев с обязательной компенсационной высадкой зеленых насаждений.

БСМП — одно из крупнейших медицинских учреждений города. Поэтому этот район имеет для нас стратегическое значение. В рамках оптимизации действующей маршрутной сети управлением транспорта подготовлены предложения по изменению движения 96 маршрута, в соответствии с которыми конечным остановочным пунктом станет «БСМП». Таким образом, после завершения ремонта будет обеспечена транспортная доступность микрорайона для жителей Октябрьского округа.

