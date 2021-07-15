18.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 15 июля, 2021
МЧС предупредило рязанцев о продлении жары на четыре дня

7info
МЧС предупредило рязанцев о продлении жары на четыре дня
Изображение Gerd Altmann с сайта Pixabay
ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области выпустило метеопредупреждение из-за жары.

С 16 по 19 июля синоптики обещают рязанцам жаркую погоду с температурой воздуха 30-34ºС.

В лесах области остаётся высокий класс пожарной опасности.

