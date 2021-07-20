27 C
Любимов пообещал посетить каждый объект, где срываются сроки благоустройства

Во вторник, 20 июля, Николай Любимов напомнил на заседании регионального правительства о своем обещании. Губернатор вновь выразил готовность посетить объекты, где срываются сроки благоустройства. 

Глава региона подчеркнул, что все планы по благоустройству должны быть реализованы вовремя и без потерь. 

— На каждом объекте спрошу у жителей, все ли их устраивает и выполнены ли те работы, о которых было заявлено, — отметил Николай Любимов. 

Ранее губернатор поручил депутатам и главам местных администраций проконтролировать ход благоустройства и выяснить причины задержки. 

— За неделю уже проверили часть объектов. Надеюсь, что отчет с результатами я получу вовремя. Самое главное сейчас — устранить все нарушения в кратчайшие сроки. Нужна оперативная работа с недобросовестными подрядчикам, — сказал Любимов. 

При этом глава региона напомнил, что отчет должен содержать конкретные мероприятия. 

— По каждому объекту благоустройства, где сорваны сроки, провести претензионную работу! Должно быть четко указано, какие конкретные меры приняты, что будет сделано для устранения недоработок и когда. Эта информация должна быть доведена до общества, — заключил губернатор Рязанской области.

