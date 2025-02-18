Вторник, 18 февраля, 2025
Работа и карьера

Лучшие вакансии Рязани в феврале 2025 года: предлагают зарплату в 200 тысяч рублей

Алексей Самохин

Сервис по поиску работы SuperJob опубликовал информацию о лучших вакансиях Рязани в феврале 2025 года. 

В Рязани зарплату от 200 тысяч рублей предлагают главному конструктору. На 200 тысяч может рассчитывать хирург-имплантолог. 

В пятёрке самых высокооплачиваемых также менеджер проектов и две рабочие специальности — фрезеровщик и электрик. 

ДолжностьПредлагаемая зарплата
1Главный конструкторот 200 000 руб.
2Врач хирург-имплантолог200 000 руб.
3Фрезеровщикот 135 000 руб.
4Менеджер проектовот 110 000 руб.
5Электрик100 000 руб.

