Рязань
Вторник, 20 июля, 2021
Lada Kalina перевернулась в центре Рязани

Елена Лобанова
Во вторник, 20 июля, в центре Рязани перевернулась Lada Kalina. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Авария произошла возле ТЦ «Атрон».

— ДТП на улице Ленина. «Калина» упала на бок, — говорится в сообщении.

Официальной информации о произошедшем на данный момент нет.

