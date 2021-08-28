20.1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 28 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

Из окна на улице Зубковой выпал 35-летний мужчина

Елена Лобанова
вакцинация

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В субботу, 28 августа, из окна на улице Зубковой выпал 35-летний мужчина. Об этом сообщает Ya62.ru

Все произошло около 05:45. Мужчина выпал из окна седьмого этажа. 

— В результате падения рязанец скончался на месте от полученных травм, — рассказал источник в правоохранительных службах. 

Обстоятельства произошедшего выясняются.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]