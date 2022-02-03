-5.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 3 февраля, 2022

ХК «Рязань» проиграл дома тульскому клубу АКМ

spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

ХК «Рязань» проиграл дома тульскому клубу АКМ

7info
Фото: vk.com/hcryazan_official
Предыдущая статьяДетектив Шумякина сообщила о знакомстве со следователем Плоткиным

В среду, 2 февраля, хоккейный клуб «Рязань» провёл очередной матч чемпионата ВХЛ: на домашней арене «горожане» принимали тульский клуб АКМ и уступили — 3:6.

Шайбы в составе нашей команды забросили:

1—0 Пластинин Виктор (Гончаров Никита, Куракин Никита, 01:01)

Реклама

2—2 Смолин Михаил (Прохоров Артём, 14:42)

3—6 Толпегин Денис (Гончаров Никита, Пластинин Виктор, 57:45, бол.).

— На лёд сегодня вышли два состава: один, который хотел играть, хотел биться, хотел что-то показать, а второй — то ли вышел любоваться собой, то ли малой кровью хотел чего-то добиться, тем более опять этот пресловутый быстрый гол, который я думаю, еще больше довел до того, что в таком состоянии команда была. А дальше уже по ходу игры очень сложно собрать, если ты выходишь не настроен и не готов, то очень сложно собраться, — сказал главный тренер «Рязани» Игорь Гришин.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,903ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img