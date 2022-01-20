-6.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 20 января, 2022
Госжилинспекция проверит ООО «Касимовская УК» после жалоб горожан

7info
На следующей неделе сотрудники Госжилинспекции Рязанской области проверят работу ООО «Касимовская УК». Об этом говорится в комментарии на странице губернатора Николая Любимова.

Жители Касимова жалуются на то, что в доме № 6 микрорайона Приокский протекает крыша, но управляющая компания не реагирует.

— Мы уведомили ООО «Касимовская УК» о необходимости разрешения сложившейся ситуации. Если руководство УК не исполняет свои обязанности, Вы можете обратиться к нам — в государственную жилищную инспекцию. Для этого Вы можете написать официальное обращение письменно, на портале ГИС ЖКХ или в мобильном приложении «Госуслуги. Решаем вместе».

Мы проведём внеплановую выездную проверку Вашей управляющей компании. В случае выявления нарушений примем меры, — говорится в сообщении Госжилинспекции.

Ещё одной пользовательнице соцсети ответили, что проверка пройдёт на следующей неделе.

