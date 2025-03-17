Понедельник, 17 марта, 2025
-3.1 C
Рязань
Фото: телеграм-канал "Топор. Рязань"
Происшествия

Госавтоинспекция проводит проверку массового ДТП с троллейбусом и фурой

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязани произошла массовая авария на Московском шоссе. Об этом госавтоинспекция в своем телеграм-канале.

Рядом с остановкой «Элеватор» столкнулись легковой автомобиль, фура и троллейбус. Образовалась пробка.

Как сообщает госавтоинспекция Рязанской области, в данном ДТП пострадавших не зарегистрировано. Проводится проверка, обстоятельства происшествия устанавливаются.

Материалы рубрики