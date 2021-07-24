16.1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 24 июля, 2021
Еще 137 человек заразились COVID-19 за сутки в Рязанской области

Елена Лобанова
Изображение iXimus с сайта Pixabay
На момент 24 июля в Рязанской области COVID-19 заразились за сутки еще 137 человек. Об этом сообщает региональный оперштаб.

Темп прироста за сутки составил 0,40%.

С начала пандемии коронавирусом заразились 34 254 человек.

— Все мероприятия, необходимые для предотвращения распространения COVID-19 проводятся в полном объеме, — говорится в сообщении.

