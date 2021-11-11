2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 11 ноября, 2021
ДТП на Московском шоссе Рязани случилось утром 11 ноября

7info

Утром четверга, 11 ноября, на Московском шоссе Рязани произошло ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа ПУВР.

Авария случилась под железнодорожным путепроводом у «Барса» на полосе движения в сторону площади Победы.

Движение на участке дороги затруднено.

