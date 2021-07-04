21.4 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 4 июля, 2021
До +28 градусов жары ожидается в Рязанской области в понедельник

Елена Лобанова
В понедельник, 5 июля, в Рязанской области ожидается жара до +28 градусов. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

По данным Гидрометцентра, рязанцев ждет облачная погода без осадков. Ветер северо-восточный, скоростью 5-10 м/с.

— Температура воздуха по области ночью +11…+16 градусов, а днем +23…+28 градусов, — говорится в сообщении.

