Рязань
Воскресенье, 26 декабря, 2021
Дед Мороз и Снегурочка проехали по Рязани на кабриолете

7info

В субботу, 25 декабря, в Рязани стартовали Новогодние праздники. В рамках одного из мероприятий по центру города проехали на кабриолете Дед Мороз и Снегурочка.

Видео опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

