Понедельник, 20 декабря, 2021
Бродячие собаки загрызли косулю в Рыбновском районе

В Рыбновском районе бродячие собаки загрызли косулю. Информацию опубликовала группа «Типичная Рязань».

Автор поста не указывает точного места, также не сообщает, почему решила, что животное убили именно дикие собаки.

Подробности уточняются.

