Актриса Захарова показала фото из Касимова

7info
Российская актриса Елена Захарова опубликовала в инстаграме фотографии, сделанные в Касимове, Касимовском районе.

В рязанской области Захарова снималась в фильме «Сокровища партизанского леса». Съёмки проходили на территории Касимовского района.

— Фильмы про Великую Отечественную Войну, это актёрское счастье! Давно мечтала, столько эмоций! — написала Захарова.

