-1.3 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 7 февраля, 2022

Администрация Рязани запустила канал об уборке города в Telegram

Администрация Рязани запустила канал об уборке города в Telegram

Канал о зимней уборке Рязани появился в Telegram, сообщила пресс-служба мэрии.

— Оперативно, наглядно, всегда онлайн — фото и видео уборки, адреса ночного грейдирования и вывоза снега, другая полезная информация, — говорится в сообщении.

Ранее администрация завела аналогичный канал в Viber.

