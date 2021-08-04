22.1 C
Рязань
Среда, 4 августа, 2021
Возле Солотчи в Рязани утонул мужчина

Елена Лобанова
Возле Солотчи в Рязани утонул мужчина
Фото пресс-службы МЧС по Рязанской области
Возле рязанского поселка Солотча утонул мужчина. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

Тело из воды извлекли в 07:28.

К работам привлекали две единицы техники и пять человек.

